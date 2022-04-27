Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to three-year, $54M deal

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson was previously franchise-tagged for the upcoming season. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson was selected by the Jags in the second round as the 34th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Robinson started and played in 15 regular-season games as a rookie, plus all three of the team's postseason contests that year.

The 26-year-old was limited to two games during the 2018 campaign after suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. Robinson came back to suit up for 14 games in 2019 and started and played in all 16 contests in 2020, appearing on the field for a career-high 974 offensive snaps (94%), while appearing for 51 snaps on special teams as well.

He played 14 games in 2021 and has 61 career contests (all starts) over his five seasons thus far.