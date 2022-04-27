ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jp9UR_0fLmiEob00

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Anson

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (946 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 12 Anson St, Charleston, SC 29401-2018
Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. FIG

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,331 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 232 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3134
Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Carmella’s Cafe and Dessert Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (789 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 198 E Bay St Suite 100, Charleston, SC 29401-2612
Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Burwell’s Stone Fire Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (734 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 14 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2623
Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Stella’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 114 ST Philip Street Corner of Warren and ST Philip Streets, Charleston, SC 29403-6141
Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Bin 152

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 152 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-2212
Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Hank’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,497 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 10 Hayne St, Charleston, SC 29401-3106
Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Pearlz Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,244 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 153 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2124
Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Peninsula Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,825 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 112 N Market St Corner of Meeting and North Market streets, Charleston, SC 29401-3157
Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Cru Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,005 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 18 Pinckney St, Charleston, SC 29401-2006
Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,077 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 205 E Bay St Corner of Cumberland & East Bay, Charleston, SC 29401-2608
Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. The Glass Onion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (869 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1219 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7826
Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. The Palmetto Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3110
Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Breizh Pan Crepes & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: French, European
– Price: $
– Address: 39 George St corner king street and George street, Charleston, SC 29401-1422
Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Thoroughbred Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 205 Meeting St Charleston Place Hotel, Charleston, SC 29401-3110
Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. High Cotton Charleston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,661 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 199 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2605
Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Magnolias

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,622 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 185 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2126
Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Swig & Swine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,142 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1217 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7826
Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Brown Dog Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,659 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Deli
– Price: $
– Address: 40 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401-3004
Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Millers All Day

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 120 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-2209
Read more on Tripadvisor

Highest-rated steakhouses in Charleston

#10. Grill 225

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,425 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 225 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2608
Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. R Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (674 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, International
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 212 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403-5303
Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Charleston Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,976 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 224 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-3102
Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. 82 Queen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,479 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Soups
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 82 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220
Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Slightly North of Broad

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,308 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 192 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2123
Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Revival

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (774 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 162 E. Bay Street (Next To The Vendue), Charleston, SC 29401
Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Circa 1886 Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,255 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 149 Wentworth Street Behind the Wentworth Mansion, Charleston, SC 29401
Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. 167 Raw Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,884 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 193 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-1620
Read more on Tripadvisor

30 highest-rated ‘cheap eats’ in Charleston

#2. Queology

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,039 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2062
Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Halls Chophouse

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,474 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 434 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6230
Read more on Tripadvisor

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

What are the top 5 most popular chain restaurants in South Carolina?

GREENVILLE, S.C. — New data shows what chain restaurants in South Carolina are the most popular. The data was released by topagency.com. In South Carolina, Waffle House tops the list followed by Chili's Grill & Bar, IHOP, Cracker Barrel and Texas Roadhouse. In North Carolina, Cracker Barrel tops the...
RESTAURANTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that the days to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 are winding down. The company is asking the lucky winner who bought a Powerball ticket from the Lugoff BP gas station at Highway 1 South on October 23, 2021 to check their tickets.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmella
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Tripadvisor Reviews#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Fig
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSPA 7News

Racist massacre survivor urges hate crimes law in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With the opportunity to make South Carolina the 49th state to pass a hate crimes law nearly gone, supporters turned to one of the survivors of the most heinous racist attack in modern America to make their case. They showed a two-minute video of Polly Sheppard in the Senate chamber where […]
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy