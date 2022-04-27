ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Zoo welcomes 1-year-old river otter

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPeNt_0fLmgUC300

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Oklahoma City Zoo continues to mourn the loss of one river otter, officials say they are welcoming a new addition to the family.

Hazel, a female North American river otter, recently arrived at the Oklahoma City Zoo from Potter Park Zoo in Michigan.

Enid woman hurls racial slurs and slaps teen over crazy bread

“It’s always exciting to connect guests to a new member of our animal family,” said Tyler Boyd, the Oklahoma City Zoo’s curator of carnivores. “Hazel is settling in nicely and becoming familiar with her new habitat space. At this time, she is our only river otter but we are working with the AZA’s SSP program for river otters to find her a companion.”

River otters are just one of 13 different otter species found globally.

OBN: 54,000 plants seized at illegal marijuana grow operation bust in Henryetta

River otters are known for their long slender bodies with short legs and their excellent swimming abilities. Adult otters can vary greatly in size, growing to about 2.5 to 5 feet and weighing between 10 and 30 pounds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Zoo welcomes rare male fishing cat with hope there could be future kittens

A UK zoo has welcomed a rare male fishing cat, with the hope there could be kittens in the future.The new addition to Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, called Ozil, has been brought in to live with the zoo’s female fishing cat, called Freya.Endangered fishing cats are medium-sized wild cats that can be found in the wetland areas of South East Asia, northern India and Sri Lanka, in places such as swamps, marshes, lakes, creeks and mangrove forests.They are bigger than a house cat, but not as big as a leopard or a tiger, and as their name suggests, this species...
ANIMALS
BBC

Chester Zoo welcomes birth of 'tiny' rare monkey

An extremely rare cotton-top tamarin monkey has been born at Chester Zoo. The miniature species, weighing just 40g, is among the world's most endangered primates, with only about 2,000 left in the wild. Zoo keeper Siobhan Ward said: "It's a little too tiny and a bit early on to determine...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Pets & Animals
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Otter#Otters#Okc Zoo#North American#The Oklahoma City Zoo#Aza#Ssp
Field & Stream

Watch: Mountain Lion Chases Down and Kills Deer in Washington State Neighborhood

A mountain lion took down a whitetail deer in a neighborhood of Washington State earlier this spring—and someone caught it on camera. The wild incident took place near Newport, Washington. The video was posted to YouTube by Brock Rosen on the account “Brock Hard Security,” which typically features cyber-security videos. But Rosen made an exception for the mountain lion hunting footage, which was captured on a Ring.com security camera.
NEWPORT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
1240 KLYQ

Surveillance Video Shows Lion Killing Deer in Family’s Backyard

We all remember the book "1984," and the phrase "big brother is watching you." What was once science fiction is now a reality. It is true, there are cameras everywhere watching your every move. With the increased popularity and affordability of home surveillance, it seems everyone has an eye on you.
ANIMALS
KFOR

KFOR

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy