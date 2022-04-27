ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

He Just Got His Dream Career In New York City And He's Thinking It Might Be Time To Get Rid Of His Girlfriend

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 2 days ago

A 19-year-old guy is currently in college, and he's a freshman. He's going to one of the best business schools here in America, and his major is finance. Ever since he has been about 15, he's dreamed of getting to work right on Wall Street in New York City, and he's particularly interested in wealth management. He taught himself how to read balance sheets and 10k reports, and how to do financial models. His dad also helped him to get his own trading account too. He's spent this last semester working like crazy and interviewing at a slew of the best investment firms in the city. He really needed to land one of these internships in order to be able to get his foot in the door at one of the big firms, but he wasn't sure he would get one since these firms only hire less than 1% of the people that apply...

Read the full story on ChipChick.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bmeuy_0fLmfNDz00
Yevhen - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Chip Chick

This Guy Is Wondering If It's Acceptable To Date Two Women At The Same Time

A 35-year-old man is wondering if it's acceptable or not to date two women at the exact same time, and his situation actually isn't what it seems at first glance. "I know the knee-jerk reaction to this type of question is probably no," he admitted. "And that if I liked the one I have already started dating enough, I shouldn't want to go on a date with somebody new. And I hear you." So here's his predicament. He met a 32-year-old woman who he has already gone out with on 3 dates so far. He hasn't kissed her yet, and things haven't really progressed that much since this woman doesn't want to "rush into anything..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Wall Street#Internships#It Might Be Time
Chip Chick

His Girlfriend Gave Him An Ultimatum: Either Move To A New Country With Her, Or She's Dumping Him

A 21-year-old guy is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend, who is 20, but it seems like they might not be together for much longer due to an ultimatum that his girlfriend just gave him. Next year, his girlfriend is graduating from college, while he already has graduated and now works a full-time job as a software developer. They both currently live in the UK, but after his girlfriend graduates, she has "her heart set" on moving to an entirely new country. This is something he was aware of, but he didn't know that if he wasn't going to get with his girlfriend's program that they could never be together...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Waterloo Journal

“I was not in the age group”, Woman says the canker sore on the back of her tongue wouldn’t go away and she thought it was a COVID-19 symptom until she was diagnosed with an unusual type of cancer

Doctors say that canker sores often go away on their own. But, for the 35-year-old woman, that was not the case. The woman said that she noticed a canker sore on the back of her tongue that wouldn’t go away. She thought it was a COVID-19 symptom. But, as time passed, the pain increased and she went to see a doctor. The medical personnel prescribed antibiotics for what they thought was a cold sore. The 35-year-old dancer said that the antibiotics made her feel better, but the discomfort returned. She was eventually diagnosed with tongue cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Tim Dowling: I’ve got Covid, and my wife seems set on ruining the experience

During the last two years of the pandemic I felt pretty immersed in the collective experience: I suffered from anxiety, isolation, boredom and a lack of exercise. I was unable to visit relatives, and saw whole chunks of my calendar cancelled. I simultaneously complained about and helped to create shortages of common consumer goods. And I grew anxious all over again as restrictions were eased.
PUBLIC HEALTH
103.9 The Breeze

Which College Towns are the Best, and Worst, in New York State?

It's hard to find a stretch of four years in your life where you have more fun, than the four years that most people will spend in college. It's a coming-of-age period for students who attend, as they begin to transition from kid life to adult life. They make friends that will last lifetimes, they gain valuable education that will set them up for their future career, and benefit in so many other ways.
COLLEGES
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy