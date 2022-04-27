ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

FOCUS ON FENTANYL: Money and drugs found during Red Bluff search

By Ethan Rappeport
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff Police said they conducted a routine traffic stop Wednesday only to find the highly-addictive drug Fentanyl and cash. Just after midnight on April 27, an officer pulled a vehicle over...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 2

Related
KGET

6 arrested following year-long drug trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A year-long investigation into a Kern County drug trafficking organization culminated Tuesday in the arrests of six people, according to authorities. Federal authorities say those arrested were Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, Byron Adilio Alfaro-Sandoval, 45, Johnathan Benjamin Torres, 30, Jose Angel Beltran-Chaidez, 66, Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 36, and Mark Garcia, 22. Campos imported […]
KRON4 News

Redwood City police seize over $6K tied to fentanyl, heroin, meth sales

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on April 4 for possessing multiple types of drugs for sale, the Redwood City Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Authorities seized a “significant” amount of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and evidence of illegal drug sales from the suspect’s vehicle. Police also recovered around $6,400 in […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Laredo Morning Times

Xanax pills, meth seized during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop yielded multiple Xanax and pills, and a small amount of meth. Armando Portillo, 33, was arrested in connection with the case. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The case unfolded at about 12:01 a.m. April 22, when police officers pulled a gray Mazda vehicle in the 2700 block of North Arkansas Avenue. Police identified the driver as Portillo. He was acting "very nervously and fidgety" when an officer asked him for his driver's license. Portillo was then asked to step out of the vehicle for a pat down. Portillo allegedly removed a crack pipe from his front pocket. Authorities then located a clear pouch underneath the driver's seat containing 67 Xanax pills and 107 partial pills along with a white rocky substance that turned out to be meth, police said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Bluff, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Red Bluff, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KDRV

Senior Citizen arrested for Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana in Josephine County

Paula Powell, 64, was arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana on Thursday after personnel from the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), Oregon State Police Southwest Regional Marijuana Team, Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) consisting of Grants Pass Police Department, Josephine County Parole and Probation, and Josephine County Code Enforcement, raided a property in the 2200 block of Azalea Drive.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Red Bluff Police
Reason.com

The Feds Will Return More Than $1 Million in Marijuana Money That California Cops Stole From Armored Cars

The federal government has agreed to return more than $1 million that California sheriff's deputies stole from an armored-car company that serves state-licensed marijuana businesses. The partial settlement of a lawsuit that the Institute for Justice filed on behalf of the Pennsylvania-based company, Empyreal Logistics, embodies a notable irony: The Justice Department is returning money earned by businesses that federal law still treats as criminal enterprises, thereby defeating San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus' attempt to evade California law, which does not allow forfeiture of the money that his deputies seized because it came from businesses that the state views as perfectly legitimate.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

SJPD: Three suspects in custody in kidnapping case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects are in custody Tuesday and a 3-month-old baby kidnapped Monday afternoon has been found, according to the San Jose Police Department. San Jose police said during an 11 a.m. Wednesday press conference that they are not releasing those names. “We aren’t releasing who the people in custody are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Tulare, police say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman suspected of robbing a bank earlier this week has now been arrested, according to the Tulare Police Department. Around 1:45 p.m. Monday, officers were called out to a Wells Fargo location on Tulare Avenue for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they say they learned a […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim was named as 66-year-old Aloma Waith of Stockton. California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near Cedar Avenue. CHP officers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy