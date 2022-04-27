Stevenson to become first female Galesburg Firefighter

Galesburg has revitalized the monthly Blue Ribbon Awards that recognize residential property owners that have made outstanding improvements to the exterior of their property. Each month the winner comes from a different City ward and for April the honor goes to the 4th Ward’s Ron and Rhonda Spicher. The Spicher’s home at 441 West Brooks Street has seen considerable improvements, including upgrades of siding, a new roof, and landscape elements. The Spichers also purchased an adjacent lot after a run-down structure was removed by the city and constructed a two-car garage and a building used as a barbershop as well as a concrete driveway, bordered by a unique fence. There’s also a well-maintained Purington Paver sidewalk in the front yard that provides a sense of Galesburg history. Galesburg on Track is now asking for Blue Ribbon Award nominations from the 5th Ward for the month of June.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO