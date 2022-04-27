Stevenson to become first female Galesburg Firefighter

David Michael Beard, 69, of Oneida, Illinois, passed away at 3:17 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born March 27, 1953, in Galesburg, the son of John E. and Donna J. (Page) Beard. Dave graduated from Galesburg High School in 1971 and then attended Carl Sandburg College. He married Jerilynn Wright on November 18, 1988, in Ocala, Florida. Throughout his life, Dave worked at Gale Products, Lowes, JB&D Siding, and then for BNSF as Maintenance of Way for 15 years, retiring in 2018. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Henderson Township.
