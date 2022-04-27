ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Stevenson to become first female Galesburg Firefighter

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 2 days ago

The Galesburg Fire Department will be making history on Monday, May 2nd. Galesburg native Haley Stevenson will be sworn-in during a ceremony in the City Council Chambers at Galesburg City Hall at 10:00 am on...

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Brooks St. home wins Community Blue Ribbon Award for month of April

Galesburg has revitalized the monthly Blue Ribbon Awards that recognize residential property owners that have made outstanding improvements to the exterior of their property. Each month the winner comes from a different City ward and for April the honor goes to the 4th Ward’s Ron and Rhonda Spicher. The Spicher’s home at 441 West Brooks Street has seen considerable improvements, including upgrades of siding, a new roof, and landscape elements. The Spichers also purchased an adjacent lot after a run-down structure was removed by the city and constructed a two-car garage and a building used as a barbershop as well as a concrete driveway, bordered by a unique fence. There’s also a well-maintained Purington Paver sidewalk in the front yard that provides a sense of Galesburg history. Galesburg on Track is now asking for Blue Ribbon Award nominations from the 5th Ward for the month of June.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where is the cheapest gas in Central Illinois?

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — With gas prices as fluid as the weather, finding the best deal at the pump can be a hassle. WMBD is taking a look at local gas prices in Central Illinois to see what Wednesday’s best deal is. Using the GasBuddy price map, here is a collection of local gas prices.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#The City Council Chambers#The Fire Department
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Beard, David M.

David Michael Beard, 69, of Oneida, Illinois, passed away at 3:17 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born March 27, 1953, in Galesburg, the son of John E. and Donna J. (Page) Beard. Dave graduated from Galesburg High School in 1971 and then attended Carl Sandburg College. He married Jerilynn Wright on November 18, 1988, in Ocala, Florida. Throughout his life, Dave worked at Gale Products, Lowes, JB&D Siding, and then for BNSF as Maintenance of Way for 15 years, retiring in 2018. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Henderson Township.
ONEIDA, IL
KWQC

Mayor of Savanna resigns Tuesday

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - Savanna Mayor Chris Lain announced his resignation Tuesday at the city’s council meeting. Lain’s last day as Mayor will be May 6, the City of Savanna said in a media release. Pat Sanchez will serve as Mayor Pro Tem until the council can appoint a replacement.
SAVANNA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KWQC

Detective Jon Leach retires from Moline police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department announced Tuesday that detective Jon Leach is retiring. The Moline Police Department congratulated Leach on his retirement in a Facebook post. The department said Leach is retiring after he was injured while attempting to apprehend a fugitive in January 2021. Police said...
MOLINE, IL
B100

At Long Last, The I-74 Pedestrian Bridge Is About To Open

We finally know when the I-74 Mississippi River Pedestrian Bridge will open to the public. The Iowa & Illinois Departments of Transportation, along with the cities of Bettendorf and Moline, announced today that the new bike & pedestrian path along the bridge is almost done and is set to open at the end of April.
BETTENDORF, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Aldermen to consider purchasing Churchill Junior High; appointing Carl as interim City Manager

Galesburg Aldermen tonight will discuss authorizing the purchase of Churchill Junior High. This isn’t the final vote but the discussion is sure to be lively as there seems to be a 4-3 split in opinion on Aldermen’s preference to turn the school into a community center. The meeting will also have a vote on a resolution to ask Galesburg voters a non-binding referendum question; should the city spend $5 to $10 million to turn Churchill into a community center. The District 205 School Board recently authorized the purchase on their end, and the purchase would not be finalized until the end of the school year, as students are currently attending classes there. The school board ended up adding a right of first refusal clause. That would end up giving them a chance to get the property back if the city wants to dispose of it.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy