Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
Justin Johnson, also known as aspiring rapper Straight Drop, has been in custody as one of three murder suspects allegedly involved in Young Dolph death and was reportedly sentenced to two years in prison for a prior federal violation. According to ActionNews5 on Tuesday, Apr. 12, Johnson, 23, pled guilty...
It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
Michael Politte walked out of prison Friday, paroled after nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit — the killing of his mother.Politte, now 38, was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center, two months after he was granted parole. He was greeted by hugs from relatives and friends.“I never thought this day would come,” Politte said. “I don't see any barbed wire or any wire. It's all open. It smells different, looks different. It's amazing."Rita Politte died in a fire at the family home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell in 1998. Michael,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
A former officer at a Kentucky jail has pleaded guilty to using illegal force against an inmate. Gregory Evans, 50, a former captain with the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond, entered the plea Wednesday, the Justice Department said in a statement. According to court documents and admissions made during...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ALTOONA, Wis. (WTVO) — The man who was found dead in the Rock River last week has been identified. Dennis R. Schattie, 79, was found dead in the river near the Fordham Dam on the morning of April 12, according to WEAU. Altonna Police Chief Kelly Bakken said in a Friday press release that several […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Chandler, 39, was arrested Sunday after police say she cut another woman with a knife. According to Rockford Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where they met with Chandler, who had a stab wound in her hand. Police say Chandler was involved in a fight […]
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man could face more than five years in prison at sentencing in July after pleading guilty Friday to assaulting police during the Capitol riot. Mark Ponder, 56, of Northwest D.C., entered his plea of guilty before U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to one felony count of assaulting police with a dangerous weapon. At sentencing on July 18, he’ll face an estimated guideline range of 57-71 months in prison – in part because of a lengthy criminal history that includes a 2007 bank robbery and a prior conviction of domestic assault.
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Black Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955.
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say an assault-style rifle and a handgun were recovered in two recent traffic stops. Police said the assault-style rifle with a drum magazine, along with several magazines of ammunition, were recovered after pulling over Orion D. Mitchell, 22, on W. Centerway Street and Academy Street around 5:20 p.m. on […]
DAVENPORT, Iowa — After a two-week trial at the Scott County Courthouse, the jury delivered a verdict Monday, April 25 in the August 2020 LeClaire boating collision that left a Moline couple dead. Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, the jury found 45-year-old James Thiel Sr. not guilty on two...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Deontay Turner, 19, as the victim of a fatal shooting on 11th Street last week. Police were called to the area of 11th Street and 6th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14th. Turner was found at the scene. He was taken to […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are investigating an in-custody death at the Morgan County jail in Jacksonville, Illinois. On Monday, ISP was contacted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a death that occurred at the jail. According to officers, Morgan County Jail Correctional Officers found a male inmate, 40-year-old Brian Downs, in […]
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two Davenport sisters are facing abuse charges for allegedly leaving their elderly mother on the floor for four days after she fell in March, according to online court documents. Barbara Joan Steen, 59, and Beverly Jean Steen, 65, were both the caretakers of their 86-year-old mother,...
