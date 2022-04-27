Fatal Crash in South L.A. Under Investigation

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person died in a car crash today in the south Los Angeles area, and an investigation was underway.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. at Avalon Boulevard and Gage Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators were working to determine if the person had been shot, according to reports from the scene.

Two people were in the car when it crashed, Fox 11 is reporting. The second victim was not injured and was interviewed by detectives at the scene.

``At this point, what we know is this individual was shot, and it appears he was in his car when he was shot -- probably a block or two east of this location. So, we're reviewing video and trying to figure out what led up

to this,'' Lt. Ryan Rabbett with the Los Angeles Police Department's Homicide Division told Fox 11.