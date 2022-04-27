ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal Crash in South L.A. Under Investigation

By City News Service
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person died in a car crash today in the south Los Angeles area, and an investigation was underway.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. at Avalon Boulevard and Gage Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators were working to determine if the person had been shot, according to reports from the scene.

Two people were in the car when it crashed, Fox 11 is reporting. The second victim was not injured and was interviewed by detectives at the scene.

``At this point, what we know is this individual was shot, and it appears he was in his car when he was shot -- probably a block or two east of this location. So, we're reviewing video and trying to figure out what led up

to this,'' Lt. Ryan Rabbett with the Los Angeles Police Department's Homicide Division told Fox 11.

Complex

Over a Dozen L.A. Gangs Are Targeting and Robbing the Rich and Famous, Police Say

The Los Angeles crime surge has made its way to wealthy and predominately white neighborhoods. An LAPD task force say they’ve identified at least 17 gangs in connection to a string of robberies over the past seven months. Authorities tell the Los Angeles Times that a significant portion of these crimes were categorized as “follow-home” or “follow-off” robberies, in which the suspects wait for their targets outside ritzy restaurants, trendy bars, or luxury boutiques, only to follow them home and rob them of their cash and goods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
