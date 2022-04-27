ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago
April 27 (UPI) -- Kim Basinger is opening up about her struggle with agoraphobia.

The 68-year-old actress discussed her battle with the anxiety disorder during Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk.

Basinger appeared on the show with Ireland Baldwin, her 26-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Alec Baldwin. The episode marked Basinger's first public interview in 14 years.

On Red Table Talk, Basinger described how agoraphobia left her housebound for years.

"I wouldn't leave the house. I would no longer go to dinner," the star said.

Agoraphobia is a type of anxiety disorder in which a person fears and avoids places or situations that might cause panic or feelings of being trapped, such as using public transportation, being in open or enclosed spaces, standing in line, or being in a crowd, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"It's really horrible to feel that as really fiercely as I did during those years and not know what it was," Basinger said. "It's like something just completely shuts down within you and you have to relearn everything."

"I had to relearn to drive. And for many years I would not go through the tunnels at Malibu," she added. "Everything used to make me nervous, like the glass going to open the door or where do I step to open the door? Everything became a big job to figure out how to do it."

In addition, Basinger said the condition gave her physical symptoms, including dry mouth feeling shaky, and "so exhausted all the time."

Basinger is known for such films as Never Say Never Again, Batman and L.A. Confidential. Her most recent role was Elena Lincoln in the films Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018).

Bridgette Renee
2d ago

So proud of her for being an advocate. I've battled agoraphobia for years due to medical issues and it has robbed me of my life! There are things to help so never give up. So many make a complete recovery especially if you get help right when it starts.

Constance Mack
2d ago

If that is a current picture of her, SHE LOOKS FANTASTIC!! ALWAYS been one of the most glamorous woman in the movies!! AND, has this aura of mystery about her!! 💃💞

