Stillwater, OK

Sobriety checkpoints planned for Calf Fry weekend

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are planning to head to Stillwater to take part in Calf Fry Weekend, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are warning participants to not drink and drive.

OHP’s ENDUI team is partnering with the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, the Stillwater Police Department, and the Oklahoma State University Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints later this week.

Beginning Thursday evening, officials say they will start high-visibility patrols around Stillwater and Payne County.

Sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday and Saturday nights, along with additional high-visibility patrols.

Officials say the checkpoints will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In 2020, 396 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes.

Everyone is encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service.

