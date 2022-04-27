ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, OK

Two killed in Garfield County crash

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

Note: This article has been updated with the name of the passenger who died in the crash.

CARRIER, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were killed in an accident in Garfield County earlier this week.

Around 4 p.m. on April 25, emergency crews were called to a crash at OK-132 and W. Carrier Rd. in Garfield County.

Investigators say a 2007 Chevy Impala, driven by 19-year-old Kurt Hankey, was heading westbound on Carrier Rd. when it failed to stop at a stop sign.

As a result, the Impala was hit by a 2014 GMC pickup truck heading southbound on OK-132.

The Impala left the roadway to the left and hit a power pole before coming to rest in a field.

Officials say Hankey and his passenger, 22-year-old Steash Moore of Enid, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the pickup truck were rushed to a nearby hospital for various injuries.

