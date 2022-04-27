Two killed in Garfield County crash
Note: This article has been updated with the name of the passenger who died in the crash.
CARRIER, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were killed in an accident in Garfield County earlier this week.
Around 4 p.m. on April 25, emergency crews were called to a crash at OK-132 and W. Carrier Rd. in Garfield County.
Investigators say a 2007 Chevy Impala, driven by 19-year-old Kurt Hankey, was heading westbound on Carrier Rd. when it failed to stop at a stop sign.
As a result, the Impala was hit by a 2014 GMC pickup truck heading southbound on OK-132.
The Impala left the roadway to the left and hit a power pole before coming to rest in a field.
Officials say Hankey and his passenger, 22-year-old Steash Moore of Enid, were pronounced dead at the scene.
