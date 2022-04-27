ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez leaders approve water rate increase

By Kaitlin Howell
 2 days ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The water rates for the City of Natchez will increase beginning July 1, 2022. The Natchez Democrat reported the increase will be phased in for some over a five-year period.

Base ratepayers who use less than 300 cubic feet of water per month, would have a $2.00 per month increase for water and a $2.00 per month for sewer beginning in July 1. This group would not see another increase during the five-year transition period.

The newspaper reported the majority of ratepayers, those who use between 300 and 10,000 cubic feet of water per month, would see their rates increased by 5 percent per 100 cubic feet of water used over five years. This would begin with the second year on October 1, 2023.

The board approved the water rate hike on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
