Relationship Advice

This Guy Is Wondering If It's Acceptable To Date Two Women At The Same Time

Chip Chick
 2 days ago

A 35-year-old man is wondering if it's acceptable or not to date two women at the exact same time, and his situation actually isn't what it seems at first glance. "I know the knee-jerk reaction to this type of question is probably no," he admitted. "And that if I liked the one I have already started dating enough, I shouldn't want to go on a date with somebody new. And I hear you." So here's his predicament. He met a 32-year-old woman who he has already gone out with on 3 dates so far. He hasn't kissed her yet, and things haven't really progressed that much since this woman doesn't want to "rush into anything..."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295Gt5_0fLmXwt400
luckybusiness - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Chip Chick

