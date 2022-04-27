ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling Market Street Parking Garage is now under construction

By D.K. Wright
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The corner of 11 th and Market streets will have a new look by this time next year.

City officials broke ground Wednesday morning for a six-story parking structure with street-level retail space.

Mayor Glenn Elliott said it will have 10,000 square feet of first-floor retail space, and if leased by a restaurant, can accommodate outdoor dining.

Inside, it will have space for 290 vehicles as well as space for bicycles and will have charging stations for electric cars.

Officials say it will be completed in one year, and the price tag is $12,300,000.

