Wine trade faces supply chain, war fallout after record year -OIV

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine could curb global wine trade after it rebounded last year to a record level as countries eased coronavirus-related restrictions, international wine body OIV said on Wednesday.

World wine trade, as measured by total exports, increased by 16% in value to 34.3 billion euros ($36.15 billion) and by 4% in volume to 111.6 million hectolitres (mhl), with both indicators marking all-time highs, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said.

One hectolitre is the equivalent of 133 standard bottles.

"In 2021, we saw an overall recovery of the wine market. The real challenge is how the sector will face up to the situation in 2022," Pau Roca, the OIV's director general, told a news conference.

After the pandemic contributed to logistical backlogs and rising costs, Russia's invasion of Ukraine could further fan inflation and depress consumer demand, he said.

Western sanctions against Moscow could affect trade with Russia, which spent 949 million euros on wine imports last year, mostly from Italy, France and Spain, he added.

Last year's growth was driven by the world's top three wine exporters Spain, Italy and France, which accounted for just over half of total exports, OIV said.

France's wine industry has already reported record export sales for 2021.

Among importers, the United States remained the top destination in value terms, with imports rising 21% to 6.2 billion euros last year, OIV said.

U.S. import volumes rose 13% to 13.9 mhl, overtaking Britain as the world's second-largest importer as Brexit contributed to a contraction in UK imports.

Germany remained the biggest importer by volume with stable imports at 14.5 mhl.

Total world wine consumption grew by 1% in volume, stemming a decline seen since 2018 linked to a sharp drop in Chinese demand following an earlier wine boom, OIV said.

Global production in 2021 was estimated at 260 mhl, down 1% from the previous year as weather-hit grape harvests in western Europe outweighed record output in the southern hemisphere.

The estimate was nonetheless above an initial forecast range of 247.1-253.5 mhl given by OIV in November, with Italian output notably revised upwards.

($1 = 0.9488 euros)

Reporting by Gus Trompiz. Editing by Jane Merriman and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Cadrene Heslop

More Supply Shortages Ahead

Have you noticed that your favorite products are missing from store shelves longer? Or more often than usual? A new wave of lockdowns is underway in China. These lockdowns could create logistics snarls bigger than those of 2020 and 2021. In recent weeks, China has been fighting its most severe outbreak of the airborne virus. Thus, many goods are stuck in the country. (source)
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
