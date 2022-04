On some shows within the Bravoverse, the term “finger-banged” comes with a certain connotation. But in the world of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, it should be taken at face value. Like when Gary King‘s finger got slammed in the sliding glass doors at the end of last week’s episode. So at the top of this […] The post Below Deck Sailing Yacht Recap: Finger-Banged On The High Seas appeared first on Reality Tea.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO