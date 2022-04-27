ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Breezy and not as hot today

By Patrick Evans
KESQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weak trough of low pressure, the first in a series of them, moved through overnight, That enhanced winds at the surface, but will also cool things off a...

kesq.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

Widespread rain possible through Saturday

Today: Increasing rain chances as temperatures stay cool and in the 40s. Northeasterly winds will increase to 15-30 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight: Rain continues for much of central and eastern ND. Lows will fall to the 30s with increasing NW wind. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM early Saturday morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A mostly great weekend, but our dry pattern begins to break down

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — What is better than sunshine on a Friday? Sunshine on a Saturday! And that's exactly what we'll see. A clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to once again drop into the lower 30s. Saturday will be another stunner, with full sunshine, and temperatures a few degrees milder than Friday, which should put us in the mid and upper 50s. So, still a little cool, but quite nice with wind not playing a big role in how it feels. Sunday will be the milder weekend day, with highs back into the 60s for the first time since we had those two 81-degree days! So, it'll be nice to be on the milder side again. That being said, we're going to lose that brilliant blue sky, with clouds thickening up during the afternoon. A shower or two may sneak in during the afternoon, but most wet weather should hold off until around or after sunset.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/28 Thursday forecast

Forecast: Today gets off to a cold start with wind chills in the 30s and 20s across the area. For the remainder of the day, expect plenty of sunshine, gusty winds (30-40+ mph) and highs only in the 50s. Tonight will be cold and blustery again with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will be sunny, blustery and a few degrees warmer with highs near 60.Looking Ahead: Temperatures bounce back nicely over the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Friday forecast: Warm and sunny after morning clouds

Look for mostly clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures after morning clouds burn off Friday. Afternoon highs warm up even more on Saturday, possibly climbing above average in some locations. Marine layer clouds return Sunday, cooling things back down a few degrees. We can expect temperatures remain in the low 70s with mostly clear skies […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy with below average temps

Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

The nice weather is here for a few days

Nicer weather is here and it will stick around for a few days until muggy warm weather returns for Friday. “Beautiful weather is here for the next couple days. The mornings will be cool, but the afternoons will be warm near 80. The best
ENVIRONMENT

