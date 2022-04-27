Get Rid of your Unused Meds on April 30

Police departments in Harvey Cedars, Surf City and Little Egg Harbor Township are participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people are welcome to drop off expired, unused and unwanted prescription...
OCEAN COUTNY – Help save a life with cleaning out your medicine cabinet by participating in the 22nd Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30. Join the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office as they participate in the initiative and encourage residents to discard their potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
April 11 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) supplied billions of opioid pills to drug addicts and criminals, contributing to an addiction epidemic in Florida, a lawyer for the state said on Monday in a civil trial against the pharmacy chain. Walgreens filled one in four opioid prescriptions in...
A former Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for a healthcare fraud that resulted in more than $180 million in false billings being submitted to private insurers and the federal TRICARE program for military service members, of which more than $50 million was paid out by the government.
8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine. Louisiana – Michael Alexander, Sr., a/k/a “Monsta,” a/k/a “Jamond,” age 39, Attrel Anderson, a/k/a “Trey,” a/k/a “Trel,” a/k/a “Da Boi,” age 30, Terrell Haynes, a/k/a “Redman, ”age 43, Star Robichaux, age 42, Joshua Prine, age 41, Michael Alexander, Jr., a/k/a “Mike Mike,” age 21, Brandon Baker, age 36, and Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, residents of Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, were charged on March 25, 2022, in a sealed twenty-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury. The superseding indictment was unsealed on March 31, 2022. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. If you have old and unused prescription drugs, the DEA wants to take them off your hands. You can drop off your prescriptions at dozens of police precincts across Puget Sound. Larger prescription drug drop-off events are also being held at places...
NEW YORK — Three Bureau of Prisons employees at United States Penitentiary Thompson in Illinois have had to go to the hospital over the past two weeks, according to the local union president, prompting two members of Congress to write a letter to the agency questioning how mail for prisoners is processed.
WARETOWN – A 57-year-old man has admitted to illegally having a privately manufactured short barrel rifle, a silencer and five imitation badges of various federal agencies after police discovered them in his home, officials said. On April 27, Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, pleaded guilty charges of unlawfully possessing...
