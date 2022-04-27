Karaoke Lab

About Lulu: Sweet little Lulu is a darling pup! Her new home must include a doggie companion, as she loves spending her days playing with the other sanctuary dogs. Lulu is used to having someone at home so she loves her human time, too. She’s an expert cuddle bug who enjoys sitting with you on the couch or snuggling up in your bed. She is a wonderful, loving companion for a family that will include her in all life's adventures.

LODI, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO