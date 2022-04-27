Karaoke Lab

Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
This is the moment a cat couldn't believe his eyes when his owner used a kitten-face filter. Pixel the cat was baffled when his owner Anne, from Ontario, Canada, started filming herself with a TikTok cat-face filter. The video of his wide-eyed reaction has racked up more than 8.3million views...
About Lulu: Sweet little Lulu is a darling pup! Her new home must include a doggie companion, as she loves spending her days playing with the other sanctuary dogs. Lulu is used to having someone at home so she loves her human time, too. She’s an expert cuddle bug who enjoys sitting with you on the couch or snuggling up in your bed. She is a wonderful, loving companion for a family that will include her in all life's adventures.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Too $hort has worked with a score of legendary producers throughout his almost 40-year career, from Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon to Daz Dillinger and DJ Pooh. But one big-name beatsmith he passed up the opportunity to work with was Kanye West. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Bay...
Hi-Five member Roderick "Pooh" Clark has died at age 49, according to a post on the group's Instagram. "OUR BROTHER OG RODERICK POOH CLARK 💐💐💐💐💐💔💔💔💔💔🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😭😭😭😭😭 #officialhifive RIH," the group shared on Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
100.3 CINCYS RNB STATION IS GIVING YOU A CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO THE NO CAP TOUR AT HERITAGE BANK CENTER MAY 21ST. FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN JUST TEXT THE KEYWORD “LAUGHS” FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN. TEXT CLUB AND ESIGN TERMS MAY APPLY. SCROLL DOWN FOR OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES Get Breaking News & Exclusive […]
Comments / 0