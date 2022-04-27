ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tata Martino addresses Marcelo Flores' hopes to represent El Tri in Qatar

By Lizzy Becherano
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mexican national team head coach Gerardo Martino addressed Marcelo Flores’ revelation that he would choose Mexico over Canada, should he be invited to...

90min

Real Salt Lake complete re-signing of Anderson Julio on permanent basis

Real Salt Lake have completed the permanent transfer of Ecuadorian forward Anderson Julio from Liga MX side Atletico San Luis. Julio signs for an undisclosed fee on a deal through the 2024 season with options on the 2025 and 2026 campaigns. The 25-year-old returns to Rio Tinto Stadium after spending...
MLS
90min

90min

