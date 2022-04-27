Crash closes ramp on WB I-275 in Springdale

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were brought to the hospital after a single-car crash early Thursday morning. According to Riverside Police on the scene, the crash happened before 3 am on Thursday. A car collided with the barrier on Woodman Road, just past the intersection with Airway Road. Two people were injured, officers on […]
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — 1:55 p.m. The crash has been cleared and all lanes of travel are open. Police and crews are responding to a crash blocking both shoulders along southbound I-75 beyond Glendale Milford Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The middle lane of the interstate...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 closed briefly in Northern Kentucky due to a crash on the Ohio side of the river past the Combs-Hehl Bridge, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT reported the crash around 5:40 p.m. It was initially reported that the entire interstate was closed,...
NORWOOD, Ohio — 11:45 a.m. The crash blocking the right lane along northbound I-71 between Smith and Edwards Roads and the Norwood Lateral has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Exit 5 toward Dana Avenue. 11:15 a.m. A car crash...
COVINGTON, Ky. — 11:05 a.m. The vehicle blocking the he right lane along northbound I-71/75 at Exit 192 toward 5th Street has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Authorities advise motorists to expect minor traffic delays in the area. 10:30 a.m. A disabled vehicle is blocking...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
A Ohio Man Injured in Single Vehicle CrashOhio State Highway Patrol. Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 800 S/Base Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash. On arrival, deputies located a male victim who had been ejected from the vehicle.
Oldham County authorities are investigating after the body of a diver was pulled from the Ohio River after he went missing while on the job. William Keith Elkins, 58, was identified in a statement released Tuesday by the Oldham County Coroner's Office. This is the first time authorities have commented on the investigation since it began Friday.
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT/WXIX) - A Kentucky Special Olympics athlete died Sunday after a three-vehicle accident in Woodford County, according to a spokesperson for Special Olympics Kentucky and Versailles police. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday on Midway Road in Versailles. The Woodford County coroner’s office identified the victim as 40-year-old...
Search for Indiana Runaway Leads to Drug BustIndiana State Police. While out on Patrol Deputy Kyle Lee was dispatched to assist Greencastle Officers with locating a possible runaway juvenile at an address in Greencastle.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of thousands of people were in attendance for the return of one of Louisville’s most popular annual events. People from all over came to Waterfront Park to enjoy the weather and events scheduled for Thunder Over Louisville. Following a three year hiatus due to COVID, authorities anticipated the crowd to be nearly record breaking, increasing the need for a public safety plan.
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Enough fentanyl to kill over 500,000 people was seized along with meth and cash from two Butler County homes. According to a release by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotic Task Force worked with the FBI and the Middletown Police Department to conduct drug search […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old man is expected to survive after he was wounded in the head in a shooting Saturday just north of downtown. The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of East York and Dayton streets in the North Hill neighborhood, police say. Officers say they found the victim conscious in his vehicle and he was attempting to drive away, but his car was on an embankment at the intersection.
Toledo police are investigating after a 7-month-old infant was fatally shot late Wednesday in West Toledo. Desire Hughes was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire from unknown occupants of another vehicle near Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue.
Comments / 0