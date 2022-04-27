ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

7 Young Black Women Accuse DJ Tim Westwood of Sexual Assault; Black Twitter Says He's a Known 'Predator'

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyA95_0fLmExo800
BBC

Veteran disk jockey, Tim Westwood, has been accused of sexual assault by seven women.

All of the women, who were in their late teens and early 20s, accused the DJ of abusing his position in the music industry to take advantage of them.

The allegations are as recent as 2017 but stem all the way back to 1992. All of Westwood's accusers thus far are Black.

According to the BBC, two women accused the DJ of initiating unwanted and unexpected one. Another woman alleged she was subjected to unwanted oral sex. Four of the seven accused said he touched their bottoms or breasts without their consent.

British hip-hop trailblazer Cookie Pryce, formerly of the Cookie Crew, called on Global Radio to suspend Westwood.

"The horrific allegations that have surfaced means [Westwood] has questions to answer and he should be investigated," she said. "[Global] should be investigating him. And they [Global] should be investigated."

Pryce added that it was the time to have a "fair and open" conversation about Westwood's position in Black music and culture. "Our culture, our music, our creativity, everything about us, has been appropriated for generations, and I just think people are very, very, tired. They are exhausted."

Westwood issued a statement denying the allegations:

On Wednesday morning, two venues canceled scheduled appearances by Westwood.

"Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate [behavior]. In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially." The rep added, "Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing."

Black Twitter has been trying to expose Westwood for years:

Comments / 1

Related
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Westwood
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Taunts Young Buck & Benzino For Allegedly Dating Transgenders

Many people have social media so they can connect with their family and friends or share funny content, but 50 Cent uses it to put people on blast. The Power executive producer has never been afraid to let the entire world know what he's thinking. He's used Instagram to fire at people like Starz CEO, Jeff Hirsch, Jussie Smollet, and even Teairra Marie, who he claims owes him $50,000.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Sexual Assault#Black Twitter#Black Music#Violent Crime#Bbc Veteran#British#Global Radio
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Flexes Over $1.3M In Cash For The 'Gram After Claiming He Was 'Struggling To Make Ends Meet'

6ix9ine is preparing drop his comeback video on Friday (April 15) at 3 p.m. EST, which will bring his hiatus to an end. Prior to its release, the controversial rapper posted an Instagram video bragging about how rich he is — despite telling a judge otherwise. In court documents obtained by Complex last month, 6ix9ine informed a judge his career has stalled since his time in jail and admitted his well had run dry.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Benzino Arrested Following Altercation With Ex Althea Heart: Report

The dust-ups surrounding Benzino have reportedly increased in recent days. The ongoing back and forth between Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray have been well-documented on social media as the pair have had run-ins that have unfolded for a global audience. Most recently, Benzino almost ruined Leray's collaboration with Nicki Minaj after sharing information about their single without their knowledge, and then later, Benzino unleashed after his daughter appeared on The Breakfast Club. According to Leray, he was upset because she revealed they were "broke" after he was removed from The Source.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Peter Gunz Gets Into Another Altercation Exposing Cheater

Rapper Peter Gunz recently got into an altercation during a recent episode while hosting his infamous show Cheaters. Peter Pankey became the host of Cheaters in October 2020 after the previous host Clark James Gable passed in February 2019. Deemed perfect for the job fans have rallied for the Bronx native.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica & C-Murder Look Happy During Prison Visit

Their connection began decades ago and while C-Murder continues to fight his case,Monica has proceeded to hold him down. In 2009, C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, was found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old and was sentenced to life in prison. His loved ones, including his brother Master P, have continued to argue his innocence and fight for his freedom. Monica and Miller first dated long ago and in recent years, Miller has taken to his Instagram to verbalize his love for the R&B star.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

40K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy