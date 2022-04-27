7 Young Black Women Accuse DJ Tim Westwood of Sexual Assault; Black Twitter Says He's a Known 'Predator'

BBC

Veteran disk jockey, Tim Westwood, has been accused of sexual assault by seven women.

All of the women, who were in their late teens and early 20s, accused the DJ of abusing his position in the music industry to take advantage of them.

The allegations are as recent as 2017 but stem all the way back to 1992. All of Westwood's accusers thus far are Black.

According to the BBC, two women accused the DJ of initiating unwanted and unexpected one. Another woman alleged she was subjected to unwanted oral sex. Four of the seven accused said he touched their bottoms or breasts without their consent.

British hip-hop trailblazer Cookie Pryce, formerly of the Cookie Crew, called on Global Radio to suspend Westwood.

"The horrific allegations that have surfaced means [Westwood] has questions to answer and he should be investigated," she said. "[Global] should be investigating him. And they [Global] should be investigated."

Pryce added that it was the time to have a "fair and open" conversation about Westwood's position in Black music and culture. "Our culture, our music, our creativity, everything about us, has been appropriated for generations, and I just think people are very, very, tired. They are exhausted."

Westwood issued a statement denying the allegations:

On Wednesday morning, two venues canceled scheduled appearances by Westwood.

"Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate [behavior]. In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially." The rep added, "Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing."

Black Twitter has been trying to expose Westwood for years: