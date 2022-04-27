ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Madeleine Albright memorial service, remembered by Biden, Clintons, family

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTWfR_0fLlSTAD00

WASHINGTON — Madeleine Albright was honored for her service to her country during a memorial service Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

The former U.S. secretary of state died in March from cancer. She was 84.

Presidents, statesmen and lawmakers came to the cathedral to honor the first female to hold her office.

Update 12:12 p.m. EDT April 27: Hillary Clinton thanked her family for “sharing her (Albright) with us for all these years” and she spoke about their connection founded on being grandmothers.

Clinton shared a statement made by Albright in her autobiography, “There is no shortage of worthwhile work to be done and no surprise of seasons in which to do it” as she spoke about Albright’s upbringing, having to escape war as a young child, then as an adult trying to prevent fighting worldwide.

Update 11:52 a.m. EDT April 27: Former President Bill Clinton said that he visited with Albright shortly before her death, telling him that “the only thing that really matters is what kind of world we leave for our grandchildren.”

He spoke about the influence Albright had on his daughter Chelsea and the friendship the secretary of state had with former first lady, senator and secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Update 11:30 a.m. EDT April 27: President Joe Biden said that Albright “never forgot where she came from or who she was” and that she was a “truly proud American.”

“Her name is still synonymous for America, a force for good,” Biden said.

Original report: Albright served as the first female secretary of state after being nominated by former President Bill Clinton on Dec. 5, 1996. She was confirmed by the Senate on Jan. 22, 1997, and sworn in the next day, according to her official State Department biography.

She served as secretary of state for four years, leaving the position on Jan. 20, 2001.

During her tenure, Albright promoted the expansion of NATO into the former Soviet bloc nations.

Prior to being secretary of state, Albright served the Clinton administration as the ambassador to the United Nations.

Albright was born Marie Jean “Madlenka” Korbel on May 15, 1937, in Prague, Czechoslovakia. But because of where she was born, she was not able to be part of the presidential line of succession, despite being secretary of state, which is fourth in line, since she was not born in the U.S., the AP reported.

Her family came to the U.S. after a communist coup in 1948, settling in Denver, Colorado. She changed her name to Madeleine and became a citizen in 1957.

She graduated with honors from Wellesley College in 1959 with a bachelor of arts in political science. She had a Ph.D. in public law and government from Columbia University, graduating in 1976.

Albright went on to serve as a chief legislative assistant to Sen. Edmund Muskie (D-Maine) from 1976 to 1978. She was a White House staffer under President Jimmy Carter and was on the National Security Council under National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski.

She was appointed research professor of international affairs at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and served as director of its Women in Foreign Service Program.

After she left her position as secretary of state, she remained outspoken on how the federal government operated internationally.

She criticized President George W. Bush for using “the shock of force” instead of diplomacy, the AP reported.

Check back for updates once the service begins.

Through the years Senior Portarit from Wesley College of Madeleine Albright (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images) (Brooks Kraft/Sygma via Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
People

Biden Granddaughter Naomi's White House Wedding Reception Is Scheduled for November

Naomi Biden's White House wedding celebration to longtime love Peter Neal is "still in the planning stages" — but it does have a date: Nov. 19, 2022. "The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancée Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022," Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Dr. Jill Biden, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Trump Can’t Just Erase History Like Nixon Did

A major presidential scandal isn’t complete without missing evidence, though Donald Trump seems to have been the first president to swallow his own words, literally. The former president had a habit of tearing drafts and signed documents into small pieces to be thrown away—or flushing them down a toilet. And there have even been reports that, on occasion, he consumed them.
POTUS
Salon

Sarah Palin wrote the Marjorie Taylor Greene playbook but in today's GOP she's a "relic of the past"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Before there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Rep. Lauren Boebert — before former President Donald Trump launched the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign — there was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is competing in a race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat once held by the late Rep. Don Young. A Palin victory in that congressional election is far from a done deal; she is facing a lot of competition. But Palin was certainly an influential figure in her party, and journalist Joanna Weiss examines that influence in an article published by Politico on April 24.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Albright
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Edmund Muskie
Person
Zbigniew Brzezinski
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy