Derby, KS

MHS Golfers Take Second Place in Derby Invite

midkansasonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerby, Kan. – The Bullpup Golfers returned to the course for the second time in four days Monday, as they traveled to the Derby Golf...

www.midkansasonline.com

KSNT News

Topeka golfer returns to Kansas for professional tournament

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka native Rachel Stous continues her journey to the Ladies Professional Golf Association at the 2022 Garden City Charity Classic. The tournament is a part of the Epson Tour (formerly known as the Symetra Tour), the official qualifying tour of the LPGA. Stous won the first professional tournament she played […]
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Florida bound, Barton women's golf headed to nationals

The Barton Community College women's golf team spent the last twenty-four hours lying in wait, receiving the news Wednesday afternoon the 12th ranked Cougars received an at-large bid for the NJCAA Division I Championships. Barton placed third Tuesday behind automatic qualifiers 5th ranked Iowa Western and 3rd ranked Dodge City...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Boys Golf Wins Home Invite

The Broken Bow boys golf team won its home invite Friday at the Broken Bow Country Club. Competitors battled through rain and chilly conditions on the front nine. The Broken Bow varsity put together their best team score of the season playing on their home course as they finished with a team total 334 to win the event. Holdrege was second with a 346 and Cozad was third with a 352. Broken Bow’s top four golfers all shot under 90 for the tournament. Bow was led by Zack Gaffney who finished third and shot a team low 82 which tied for the second lowest round of the tournament. Right behind with a round of 83 were Broken Bow’s Nathan Reynolds who placed 4th and Austin Harvey who placed 5th. Broken Bow’s Carsten Fox placed 7th with an 86.
BROKEN BOW, NE
City
Parker, KS
City
Derby, KS
Derby, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
Mighty 990

Multiple Tornadoes Sucker Punch Wichita, Kansas

DEVELOPING STORY: Tornadoes have devastated parts of Wichita tonight. There is heavy damage reported across the area. There is no word on injuries or fatalities. SMG staff will continue updating this news thread. Videos and photos are posted below. Click here to download the FREE KWAM APP for conservative news 24-7.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New public fishing lake set to open in Kansas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new fishing spot will be open soon according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks near the city of Emporia. This new public fishing spot will be at King Lake, located on the northern edge of Emporia State University and Interstate 35. It is the result of an ongoing […]
EMPORIA, KS
#Golf Course#Park Golf#The Bullpup Golfers#Trakker French
Little Apple Post

Harkin helps KWU men's tennis to KCAC first round win

Alex Sherer (FR/Rossville, Kan.) struggled in his second set against Tabor's Mikel Alexander in Thursday's KCAC First Round match at Salina Central High School. The decisive, and match-clinching third set was a different story. Sherer refocused his efforts and came away with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 win in his match...
ROSSVILLE, KS

