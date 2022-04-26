MHS Golfers Take Second Place in Derby Invite

The Broken Bow boys golf team won its home invite Friday at the Broken Bow Country Club. Competitors battled through rain and chilly conditions on the front nine. The Broken Bow varsity put together their best team score of the season playing on their home course as they finished with a team total 334 to win the event. Holdrege was second with a 346 and Cozad was third with a 352. Broken Bow’s top four golfers all shot under 90 for the tournament. Bow was led by Zack Gaffney who finished third and shot a team low 82 which tied for the second lowest round of the tournament. Right behind with a round of 83 were Broken Bow’s Nathan Reynolds who placed 4th and Austin Harvey who placed 5th. Broken Bow’s Carsten Fox placed 7th with an 86.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO