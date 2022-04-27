ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Police union backs officer in Patrick Lyoya killing

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CABKT_0fLkzkKY00

The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head.

The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya's death “tragic” but said an “officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift.”

Meanwhile, a City Commission meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night as residents used profanities and expressed anger over Lyoya's killing. Police Chief Eric Winstrom watched from the rear of the room.

“Whose city? Our city! Whose streets? Our streets!” people chanted.

Lyoya, 26, was killed by Officer Christopher Schurr at the end of a brief foot chase and physical struggle that followed a traffic stop in Grand Rapids on April 4.

Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr ordered him to take his hands off the officer’s Taser, according to video of the incident.

Schurr told Lyoya that he had stopped the vehicle because the license plate didn't match the car.

The union said on Facebook that it “stands with Officer Schurr and will continue to give him and his family whatever support they need.”

Lyoya's family wants Schurr fired and charged with crimes. State police are investigating the shooting. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker said he will not give up the case, despite calls by civil rights activists to recuse himself.

Earlier Tuesday, Winstrom told a community forum that he wants to put more emphasis on officers knowing how to turn down the heat during tense situations. Some experts believe Schurr should have stopped trying to subdue Lyoya when he resisted.

“I guarantee that we can do more,” said Winstrom, who has been chief for less than two months. “Actually, that’s one of the things I’ve already reached out to my colleagues to say, ‘Hey, I need some curriculum, because we are going to beef it up.’"

———

Find the AP’s full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Fox News

Sharpton calls for protests over Patrick Lyoya police shooting death: 'Time to fight again'

Rev. Al Sharpton called for protests this week following the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, 26, on April 4 by a Michigan police officer. "It’s time for you to stand up, stand up in Michigan, stand up in the US, to stand up all over the world," Sharpton said Friday. "It’s time to fight again. It’s time to march again. It’s time to organize again. It’s time to rally again. It’s time to walk together, children. Don’t you get weary. No justice, no peace."
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Union, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Former Minneapolis Officer in George Floyd Case Appeals Murder Conviction

(Reuters) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed his conviction and sentence for the murder of George Floyd, arguing that the judge in his case abused his discretion and made multiple errors during the trial. In the appeal filed in Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, his lawyers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Police Shooting#Taser#Violent Crime#City Commission
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC News

ABC News

625K+
Followers
150K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy