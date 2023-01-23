Read full article on original website
Related
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
This unique Giacometti chandelier was bought for $309. It's now expected to sell for millions
A chandelier bought for just £250 ($309) from a London antique store looks set to sell for millions at an auction at Christie's.
Why these chunky, ugly running shoes are selling like crazy
Sneakers designed to feel like running barefoot used to be the hottest phenomenon in exercise. Now, the opposite is true. The ugliest, chunkiest sneaker brand is flying off the shelves.
Katy Perry Shines In A Low-Cut Metallic Bralette On The G’Day USA Red Carpet
Katy Perry shimmered on the red carpet with the help of a stunning metallic bra top and high-waisted, shiny floor-length skirt! The Grammy winner and style icon, 38, rocked the eye-catching set as she attended the 20th annual G’...
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0