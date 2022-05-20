ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

PITCH-DECK LIBRARY: Search over 725 pitch decks that startups including Uber, Postmates, and Airbnb used to raise millions

By Madeline Renbarger
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

  • Startups persuade investors to fund their ideas using pitch decks, or presentations that combine facts with storytelling.
  • Business Insider publishes these decks to give inside look at how successful companies persuaded investors to fund them.
  • We've compiled these decks into a searchable library.

Billions of dollars in venture capital flow every year to startups that can articulate their visions in a way that makes investors see dollar signs.

Startups do this by creating pitch decks, or slideshows that meld imagery, hard data, and storytelling to help investors see their potential.

For years, Insider has been publishing individual pitch decks to give readers an inside look at startups' business strategies and how they wooed investors to back them.

We have now been combined them into a searchable database, which you can access below. New pitch decks will continue to be added.

This trove of over 725 pitch decks tracked down by Insider reporters covers startups at various stages, from seed to growth. Some are from hot new companies that have just locked down millions. Others from household names like Postmates when they were at the earliest stages of their existence.

Click the startup's name to open its pitch deck and the Insider story about it. Or search the collection by startup name, funding stage, or geographic region. Clear the search box to return to the full list.

Here's our searchable pitch-deck database:

Additional reporting by Alex Torres, Max Jungreis, and Margaux MacColl.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Related
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Used-car marketplace Sylndr lands $12.6M pre-seed round, sets new record for MENA startups

Hey, you, get into my car: Automotive marketplace newcomer Sylndr is parking itself in a prime spot in the Egyptian used-car market with a $12.6 million pre-seed round, a big one for the region, to try to make some sense of an unorganized and outdated industry where buyers are distrustful of sellers. Sylndr’s approach is to offer both a “certified pre-owned” option — they buy the cars and get them in working condition — and financing in hopes of putting the brakes on some of that mistrust.
TechCrunch

Fintech Bolt just laid off over 100 employees across engineering, sales and marketing

“It’s no secret that the market conditions across our industry and the tech sector are changing, and against the macro challenges, we’ve been taking measures to adapt our business,” Kurvilla wrote in the blog post. “In an effort to ensure Bolt owns its own destiny, the leadership team and I have made the decision to secure our financial position, extend our runway, and reach profitability with the money we have already raised.”
