Unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve heard the Big 12 conference is scheduled to welcome Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF in the coming years. The expansion came on the heels of Texas and Oklahoma announcing they would depart the Big 12 to join the SEC. The two programs are contractually bound to the conference through 2025, leaving the door open for a potential 14-team model at least temporarily.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO