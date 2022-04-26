Benzema keeps Madrid alive in CL despite 4-3 loss to City

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. After Eintracht Frankfurt fans took over the Camp Nou for their upset quarterfinal win over Barcelona, London is the next destination as their team plays West Ham in the first leg of the semifinals. Club president Peter Fischer has suggested that the thousands of fans heading to England could party outside Buckingham Palace. Both clubs are bidding to reach what would be their biggest match in decades — Frankfurt's last final came when it won the old UEFA Cup in 1980, and West Ham's last game of that stature was the 1976 Cup Winner's Cup final. In the other semifinal, Rangers are bringing plenty of fans to Leipzig as they seek to stun German opposition for the second time this season after earlier eliminating Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig beat Atalanta to reach this stage and is aiming for its first-ever European final.

