Premier League

Benzema keeps Madrid alive in CL despite 4-3 loss to City

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England (AP) — It was the coolest of penalties at the end of one of the wildest matches in Champions League history. With his cheekily dispatched “Panenka,” Karim Benzema might just have kept Real Madrid's chances alive against Manchester City in the semifinals. City won...

CBS Sports

Ruben Dias backs Man City in Champions League semifinal: 'The Bernabeu is a mad place, but we are a mad team'

Ruben Dias believes Manchester City are the right sort of team to thrive in the Santiago Bernabeu, a "mad" team ready for the lunacy that surely lies ahead of them. City travel to the Spanish capital next week holding a 4-3 lead from the first leg of their Champions League semifinal tie against Real Madrid, a match they might have won by far more if they had taken the string of chances they made at the Etihad Stadium. They may yet live to regret their profligacy, both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were sent crashing out of the competition late on when they had been holding leads in the tie.
BBC

Everton v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Everton have won each of their past three Premier League home games against Chelsea, last winning four consecutively against them at Goodison Park between 1970 and 1973. Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in seven of their past 11 Premier League meetings with Everton. Overall, they’ve kept 23 shutouts against the Toffees in the competition, only recording more against Tottenham (27) and Newcastle (26).
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Sevilla aims to regain 2nd place in Spanish league

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Sevilla can move into second place in the Spanish league when it hosts relegation-threatened Cádiz. It enters the weekend tied on points with Barcelona but is behind the Catalan club on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Barcelona will host Mallorca on Sunday. Second place is important because it guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid is 15 points ahead and needs a draw from its last five matches to clinch its second league title in three seasons. Cádiz is only one point outside the relegation zone.
The Guardian

Leicester hit back at Roma to take shine off José Mourinho’s return to England

As first taste of European semi-finals go, this barnstorming match will surely have whet the appetite of Leicester. Ademola Lookman bundled in a second-half equaliser via Gianluca Mancini to cancel out Roma’s early opener and ensure a grandstand finish in the second leg of this Europa Conference League contest at the enormous Stadio Olimpico next Thursday, leaving José Mourinho frustrated on his return to England. The Portuguese had reeled off eight of Leicester’s attacking threats in the buildup to this game and his stubborn side eventually wilted.
CBS Sports

Jurgen Klopp contract: Liverpool closing in on new deal that will give manager chance to build next great team

It is the sort of revelation that would surely have rung around the rest of the Premier League like the knell of doom. Liverpool are engaged in talks with Jurgen Klopp to extend their manager's spell beyond 2024, sources close to the club have confirmed to CBS Sports, and there is understood to be optimism that they will be swiftly concluded in a new deal for the German. Is there no end to the current duopoly at the top of the table, the rest of the competition must wonder?
BBC

'Emery knows what he's doing' - Enrique assesses Villareal

Former Liverpool and Villareal full-back Jose Enrique says the Reds are rightly considered favourites in their Champions League semi-final - but has warned of the danger of writing off their Spanish opponents. Speaking on Sportsworld, Enrique said: "Villareal are the underdogs, but look at what happened to Bayern, look what...
Reuters

Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

April 28 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 35th round of the Premier League from April 30 to May 2 (all times in GMT):. Newcastle United v Liverpool (1130) * Liverpool have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League games, keeping a clean sheet in 10...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Europa semifinals; Man United hosts Chelsea in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. After Eintracht Frankfurt fans took over the Camp Nou for their upset quarterfinal win over Barcelona, London is the next destination as their team plays West Ham in the first leg of the semifinals. Club president Peter Fischer has suggested that the thousands of fans heading to England could party outside Buckingham Palace. Both clubs are bidding to reach what would be their biggest match in decades — Frankfurt's last final came when it won the old UEFA Cup in 1980, and West Ham's last game of that stature was the 1976 Cup Winner's Cup final. In the other semifinal, Rangers are bringing plenty of fans to Leipzig as they seek to stun German opposition for the second time this season after earlier eliminating Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig beat Atalanta to reach this stage and is aiming for its first-ever European final.
BBC

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore could return to the squad after recovering from a groin injury. Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause and Morgan Sanson all remain sidelined. Norwich City's Josh Sargent is close to a recall after a month on the treatment table with an ankle ligament injury. Lukas Rupp is...
FOX Sports

Frankfurt wins 2-1 at West Ham, Leipzig beats Rangers in EL

Eintracht Frankfurt is a step away from reaching its first European competition final in more than 40 years after beating West Ham 2-1 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. The German team had knocked out Barcelona in the quarterfinals and quickly shocked West Ham when...
