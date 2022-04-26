ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks out to bounce Bulls, advance to second round

By FLM
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks look to punch their ticket to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Wednesday when they play host to the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 of their series. After dropping Game 2 of their first-round set, the Bucks bounced back with a vengeance by...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Chris Paul’s Kick

During Game 5 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, Chris Paul delivered a low blow to Jose Alvarado. On Thursday, the league announced a ruling on this play. Paul has been officially assessed a flagrant foul for kicking Alvarado in Game 5. “Chris Paul (PHX) has been assessed...
NBA
Yardbarker

Game 5 Recap: Bucks Clinch Bulls Series

The Milwaukee Bucks got to a red-hot start in the first quarter of game 5. For a majority of the quarter they led by double digits. Giannis led the way, shooting 100% from the field in the first with 15 points. The Bulls just didn’t have a chance. 6 first quarter bench points from Pat Connaughton and 4 from Grayson Allen did further damage.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Bucks preview: Five questions on Giannis, what changes without Khris Middleton and the Rob Williams wildcard

The Celtics and Bucks will begin their first round showdown on Sunday afternoon with one key piece of the defending champions (Khris Middleton) watching from the sidelines due to injury. Boston and Milwaukee split their season series 2-2 in the regular season but a lot has changed from those matchups leading into what should be the most anticipated second round series in the NBA. Let’s take a closer look at five pressing questions for the tilt as the Celtics attempt to take down the defending champions.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Bucks Are In Trouble Versus The Celtics Without Khris Middleton

Early in the Milwaukee Bucks‘ first-round playoff series versus the Chicago Bulls, Khris Middleton suffered an MCL sprain and has been out ever since. The Bucks were able to easily handle the Bulls without him, but their opponent in the second round of the postseason, the Boston Celtics, is simply a different animal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Coby White
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Mike Budenholzer
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Produces well-rounded line in win

Thompson amassed 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 102-98 win over Denver. Thompson tied Gary Payton for second on the team with 15 points in the contest, but it was his work in other areas that stood out. The sharpshooter's nine boards were two more than he had previously grabbed in any game this season, and he also doubled his season-best mark with four steals. This was Thompson's lowest scoring effort of the series, but the increased production across the box score largely makes up for the modest point total.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

X-Factors for the Bucks vs Celtics series

May 1st begins what could become the Bucks’ most brutal series throughout this playoffs. Last season the Bucks had a grueling seven-game series against the Brooklyn Nets, and I expect the series against the Celtics to be the same. Each team is coming off pretty dominant first-round victories, and they had identical records and tied regular-season series (2-2). Who or what will be the X-Factor for either team?
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Could be set for move to bench

Looney may move to the bench for Wednesday's Game 5 against Denver, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. While coach Steve Kerr has reportedly yet to make a final call, Charania relays that he's leaning toward rolling with a lineup of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Golden State has started Looney for almost the entire season, and while he's a steady defender and rebounder with good size, it's hard to argue against the dynamic shooting and shot-creation this new alignment would bring. Looney has only averaged 11.3 minutes per game in the series, so if he does shift to the bench, it likely wouldn't have a major impact on his overall role.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Triples, scores twice

Harper went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado. Harper singled and stole a base in the first inning, tripled and scored in the third and singled and scored in the seventh. He has stolen bases in consecutive games and has three swipes on the season. With his triple, the 29-year-old has recorded an extra-base hit in five of his last six games. After a slow start to the season, he has raised his OPS to .850.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign with a leg issue, but it didn't appear to be a very serious issue. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Crushes fourth home run

Pena went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a walk during Friday's 11-7 victory against the Blue Jays. Pena scored in the third inning after grounding into a fielder's choice. He later launched a three-run shot as part of a five-run sixth for Houston. The rookie shortstop is up to eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI through 19 career MLB games.
HOUSTON, TX
The Standard-Times

Stanley Cup a realistic goal for Bruins

There are many ways that Stanley Cup hopes so justifiable on paper from October to April slip away on the ice of May and June, but the Boston Bruins have their best shot at winning since 2013. Yes, roughly half the present Bruins roster played Game 7 for the Cup on June 12, 2019 on home ice against the St. Louis Blues, but that loss was every bit as convincing as the Game 7 victory at Vancouver...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Urquidy: Earns win in shaky outing

Urquidy (2-1) allowed four runs on one walk and seven hits over five innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over Toronto. Urquidy coughed up an RBI double to Raimel Tapia in the second inning but most of the damage against him came via Vladimir Guerrero's three-run shot in the third. The 26-year-old saw his ERA climb to 5.95 through 19.2 innings on the year. On the bright side, he struck out a season-high six batters after entering Friday with just seven in three starts. Urquidy is expected to host the Tigers next week.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Throws 59 pitches in rehab outing

Yarbrough (groin) allowed two runs (zero earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 2.2 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Yarbrough threw 59 pitches and looked sharper in his second rehab appearance with Durham. After walking four of the six batters he faced in his first outing, Yarbrough still struggled with his control but was able to work much deeper into the game. It's unclear if this performance will be enough for Yarbrough to be activated from the injured list, or if he'll require an additional rehab appearance.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy