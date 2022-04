If you have a senior in high school still looking for a university to attend you might want to think about The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The university landing in the top 10 list of Most Successful Univeristues for CEOs and Founders according to the website dojo. U of I came in at number five on the list with 35 CEOs/founders and 70% of alumni are CEOs/founders. Those are really impressive numbers for anyone who is thinking of running a company one day, this might be a university you will want to at least consider.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO