Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

By Reuters
 3 days ago
A Ukrainian serviceman looks as smoke rises after a Russian troops shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

May 3 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed rockets on Tuesday on an encircled steel works in Mariupol, Ukraine's last redoubt in the port city, after a ceasefire broke down with some civilians still trapped beneath the sprawling site despite a U.N.-brokered evacuation. read more

* At least 10 people were killed and 15 wounded by Russian shelling of a coking plant in the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the regional governor said. The Ukrainian president's office said earlier other areas of Donetsk were under constant fire. read more

* Russia has struck a military airfield near Ukraine's southwestern city of Odesa with missiles, destroying drones, missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and its European allies, the defence ministry said. read more

* Andriy Sadoviy, the mayor of Lviv, a western city near the Polish border, said late on Tuesday that air strikes had damaged power stations, cutting off electricity in some districts.

Reuters could not immediately verify reports of battlefield developments.

* The European Union will slap new sanctions on Russia for waging war against Ukraine, targeting Moscow's oil industry, more Russian banks and those responsible for disinformation, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday. read more

* Russian President Vladimir Putin put the West on notice on Tuesday that he could terminate exports and deals, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to the sanctions burden imposed by the United States and its allies. read more

* Slovakia will seek an exemption from any embargo of Russian oil agreed by the EU, its Economy Ministry said. read more

* Ukraine is forecast to have a significant shortage of grain storing facilities in the 2022/23 season due to a sharp fall in exports resulting from Russia's invasion, analyst APK-Inform said. read more

* Russian retailers Magnit (MGNT.MM) and Lenta (LENT.MM) are in talks with their suppliers and other parties about importing goods via Kazakhstan, Russia's southern neighbour and close partner, a Kazakh official was quoted as saying. read more

* Dozens of evacuees who took refuge for weeks in the bunkers of a steel works in Russian-occupied Mariupol reached the safety of Kyiv-controlled Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, but aid workers said many still remained trapped in the port city. read more

* German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said no one could assume that Russia would not attack other countries given its violation of international law in Ukraine, and Germany would support Finland and Sweden if they decided to join NATO. read more

* Pope Francis said in an interview he had asked for a meeting in Moscow with Putin to try to stop the war but had not received a reply. He also told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has given the war his full backing, "cannot become Putin's altar boy". read more * Ukraine's prosecutor general accused Russia on Tuesday of using rape as a tactic of war and described Russian President Putin as "the main war criminal of the 21st century". Russia denies targeting civilians in the conflict and rejects charges that its forces have committed war crimes. read more

* "You wake up in the morning and you cry," said Mariupol resident Tatyana Bushlanova, sitting by a blackened apartment block and speaking over the sound of shells exploding nearby. "You cry in the evening. I don't know where to go at all." ​

Compiled by Nick Macfie and Mark Heinrich

Moderate Independent
7d ago

All I need to know is why Biden is sending billions of dollars to the Ukraine over a border dispute while leaving our southern border wide open for illegals, terrorists, criminals, child and drug traffickers to cross freely without consequences?

Scott Green
2d ago

Fact…I’ve been saying it for weeks now…Only Hitler has acted like this in over the last one hundred years, enough already?

POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Economy#Russian#Avdiivka#Ukrainian#Polish#The European Union#Kremlin
WORLD
Politics
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Peek-A-Boo: Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Tank Hiding In The Woods

This is the moment Ukrainian troops reportedly destroy a Russian tank hiding in the woods. The Ukrainian Ground Forces’ 30th Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski, said on April 20: “Another racist tank was destroyed by our soldiers.”. According to the Ukrainian military, the footage was shot...
MILITARY
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
