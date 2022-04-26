Mexico Open Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

Patrick Reed on the 18th green during the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on Feb 23, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Stan Badz / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The PGA Tour heads south of the U.S. border this week for the Mexico Open. It’s the third of five stops that fill the calendar between The Masters and PGA Championship.

The long-running national championship of Mexico will make its debut on the PGA Tour with a field headlined by world No. 2 Jon Rahm.

Marquee names joining the Spaniard superstar at Vidanta Vallarta include Mexico’s own Abraham Ancer alongside American stars such as Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Daniel Berger.

As we do each week, here’s a roundup of information and data to get you prepped for the PGA Tour’s 26th week.

PGA Tour Skinny

Tournament: Mexico Open

Title Sponsor: Grupo Salinas

PGA Tour Debut: 2022

Dates: Apr. 28-May 1, 2022

PGA Tour Week: 26 (of 43)

Where: Vallarta, Mexico

Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Distance: Par 71, 7456 yards

Architect: Greg Norman (2015)

Format: 72-holes, stroke play

Purse: $7,300,000

Winning Share: $1,314,000

Defending Champion: Debut

How to Follow the Mexico Open

Jon Rahm on the 10th hole during the second round of the WGC-Mexico at Chapultepec in Mexico City on Feb 21, 2020. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP via Getty Images)

TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (GOLF); Sat-Sun: 1-3 p.m. (GOLF), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE: Thu-Fri: 8:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (ESPN+); Sat-Sun: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO: Thu-Fri: 1-6:30 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 1-6 p.m.

(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

Mexico Open History

Lee Trevino, shown here competing in 1975, was a two-time winner (1973 and 1975) of the Mexican Open. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The roots of the Mexico Open date back to 1944 with PGA Tour pro Al Espinosa taking the first four editions. The famed Chapultepec course hosted fourteen of the tournament’s first 16 editions.

From 1944 through 2002 it was called the Mexican Open and was not associated with any tour. In 2003, it became part of the Tour de las Américas – the principal pro golf tour throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, superseded by PGA Tour Latinoamérica.

From 2008 through 2012 it was part of the PGA Tour’s major developmental tour (Nationwide and Web). In 2013 it became part of the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, formerly known as the aforementioned Tour de las Américas.

The Mexican-American Espinosa holds the record for the most Mexico Open wins with four. He’s followed by Argentinian legend Roberto De Vicenzo, who won three titles in a five-year span (1951, 1953, 1955).

Lee Trevino is the tournament’s most iconic champion. The “Merry Mex” is a two-time winner (1973, 1975) and the only player in history to win the national open championship of the United States (US Open), Canada (Canadian Open), Britain (British Open), and Mexico (Mexico Open).

Other two-time winners include Americans Tony Holguin (1949-50), Tony Lema (1961-62) and Stewart Cink (1996, 1999).

Ernesto Pérez Acosta (1970, 1976) is the only Mexican native to win multiple titles.

The new version of the Mexico Open also has bloodlines to the WGC-Mexico Championship as this was the tournament it replaced on the PGA Tour schedule. It was also initially retitled to the Mexico Championship, before deciding to take ownership of the Mexico Open’s history.

It’s also being managed and sponsored by Grupo Salinas, which ran the three editions of the WGC stop in Mexico at Chapultepec.

History: Tournament Names

Mexico Open (2022)

Abierto Mexicano de Golf (2018-21)

Mexico Open (2015-16)

TransAmerican Power Products CRV Mexico Open (2014)

Abierto Mexicano de Golf (2013)

Mexico Open (2011-12)

Mexico Open Bicentenary (2010)

Mexico Open (2008-09)

Abierto Mexicano Corona (2005-06)

Mexican Open (1944-2003)

Mexico Open Field

Jon Rahm (L) and Tony Finau on fifth green during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush GC on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, Northern Ireland, UK. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images)

The weakest field of 2022 will tee it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the Mexico Open’s debut on the PGA Tour.

Leading the way is world No. 2 Jon Rahm, who will make his first start since the Masters. The 27-year-old Spaniard will enter in somewhat sloppy form (T27, T9, T55, T17, T21), particularly for his lofty standards. Joining Rahm as headliners are American stars Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and Patrick Reed, who won the WGC-Mexico Championship in 2019.

Abraham Ancer leads the Mexican contingent alongside Carlos Ortiz and Roberto Diaz.

Other marquee names include Gary Woodland, Aaron Wise, Cameron Champ and Kevin Na.

Top-5 Betting Favorites

1. Jon Rahm (5-1)

2. Daniel Berger (14-1)

3. Abraham Ancer (18-1)

4. Gary Woodland (18-1)

5. Tony Finau (20-1)

Full Field: Rank & Odds

Vidanta Vallarta . Vallarta, Mexico . Apr 28-May 1, 2022