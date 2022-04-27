Despite healthy sales, Dana profits struggle amid rising costs

​Dana Inc. reported healthy sales in its first-quarter results announced Wednesday amid inflation and supply chain troubles, but its earnings were down significantly from a year ago.

The Maumee-based axle and driveshaft manufacturer recorded sales of $2.48 billion for the first three months of the year, up $217 million from the same 2021 period.

It reported profits of just $17 million, however, compared to $71 million a year ago.

"Dana saw continued sales growth in the first quarter despite record inflation, rising commodity costs, and ongoing global supply-chain disruptions," James Kamsickas, Dana's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. "As the entire mobility industry navigates soaring costs and geopolitical unrest that is greatly impacting the energy and transportation sectors, Dana continues to actively manage through these cost pressures as well as navigate through erratic and short notice customer demand changes."

The company attributed the growing sales in part to robust customer demand in its heavy-vehicle markets. But "external factors continue to pressure our margins and free cash flow as rapid inflation of energy, services, and labor are further driving up costs," noted Timothy Kraus, Dana's senior vice president and chief financial officer.

"While we see some improvement late this year, we anticipate these factors will remain a profit headwind," he said.

Amid these challenges, Dana shares have fallen by about 38 percent since the start of the year.