Taboo Nightclub Shooting Suspect Faces Additional Charges

In the April 10th shooting at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge in Cedar Rapids, police say 25-year-old Michael Valentine, and 35-year-old Nicole Owens, both of Cedar Rapids, were both killed. Now, according to KWWL, one of the suspects is facing additional charges relating to injuries sustained by five of the...
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the city's southwest side that killed one. According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called to the scene near 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. Monday morning. That response followed a call to the Joint Communications Agency.
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
When Mexican police found a pile of about 150 skulls in a cave near the Guatemalan border, they thought they were looking at a crime scene, and took the bones to the state capital. It turns out it was a very cold case. It took a decade of tests and...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
Authorities Friday announced they have located the mother of a boy who had been found in a Paramount homeless encampment. The boy, who had been tentatively identified by authorities as Anthony, was found about 10 a.m. Thursday with a man at the encampment at the Los Angeles River near the Long Beach (710) and Glenn Anderson (105) freeways, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find the parents.
Iowa law enforcement must be able to use every tool available to find missing persons across the state and find them fast. Especially children. A law that has been working its way through the Iowa legislature and is now on Governor Reynolds' desk could give them yet one more tool. Iowa's News Now says the bill to allow law enforcement agencies to share driver's license photos in missing person cases with the public is ready to be signed.
Intense video shows the moment a group of bystanders jumped in to save a California Highway Patrol officer who was shot in the thigh while investigating a single-car wreck on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley on Wednesday. According to ABC 10, driver Yuhao Du, 25, crashed his car while driving...
On April 20th, local authorities responded to a strange and dangerous report from a super shopping center in Independence. Independence police received a call about a possible threat of terrorism from the Walmart located at the 200 block of Enterprise Drive, according to a report from KCRG. Officials say that...
Comments / 0