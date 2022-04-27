ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the top high schools in the Pittsburgh area, according to new 2022 rankings

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — U.S. News and World Report released its latest rankings for the best high schools in the nation.

18,000 high schools, including public schools, private schools, magnet and charter schools, were ranked nationally, statewide, and within metropolitan areas.

Each school was evaluated in several different areas, including: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

Here are the top three high schools in the Pittsburgh area:

1.) Peters Township High School (ranked at No. 412 nationally, No. 7 statewide)

  • Score: 97.69
  • 73% of students took at least one AP exam
  • 63% of students passed at least one AP exam
  • 95% in mathematics proficiency
  • 96% in reading proficiency
  • 95% in science proficiency
  • 99% graduation rate

2.) Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 (ranked at No. 511 nationally, No. 9 statewide)

  • Score: 97.14
  • 76% of students took at least one AP exam
  • 59% of students passed at least one AP exam
  • 74% in mathematics proficiency
  • 94% in reading proficiency
  • 70% in science proficiency
  • 95% graduation rate

3.) Upper Saint Clair High School (ranked at No. 557 nationally, No. 14 statewide)

  • Score: 96.88
  • 58% of students took at least one AP exam
  • 52% of students passed at least one AP exam
  • 89% in mathematics proficiency
  • 96% in reading proficiency
  • 92% in science proficiency
  • 99% graduation rate

See the rest of the top 10 from our partners at Pittsburgh Business Times.

