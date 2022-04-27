Here are the top high schools in the Pittsburgh area, according to new 2022 rankings

PITTSBURGH — U.S. News and World Report released its latest rankings for the best high schools in the nation.

18,000 high schools, including public schools, private schools, magnet and charter schools, were ranked nationally, statewide, and within metropolitan areas.

Each school was evaluated in several different areas, including: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

Here are the top three high schools in the Pittsburgh area:

1.) Peters Township High School (ranked at No. 412 nationally, No. 7 statewide)

Score: 97.69

73% of students took at least one AP exam

63% of students passed at least one AP exam

95% in mathematics proficiency

96% in reading proficiency

95% in science proficiency

99% graduation rate

2.) Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 (ranked at No. 511 nationally, No. 9 statewide)

Score: 97.14

76% of students took at least one AP exam

59% of students passed at least one AP exam

74% in mathematics proficiency

94% in reading proficiency

70% in science proficiency

95% graduation rate

3.) Upper Saint Clair High School (ranked at No. 557 nationally, No. 14 statewide)

Score: 96.88

58% of students took at least one AP exam

52% of students passed at least one AP exam

89% in mathematics proficiency

96% in reading proficiency

92% in science proficiency

99% graduation rate

