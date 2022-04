Back in March 2020, Joshua Hedley didn't think he would ever put out another record. He said as much on Twitter, replying "probably never" to fans asking when they could expect a follow-up to his 2018 album on Third Man Records, Mr. Jukebox. Just that month, he'd gotten sober after a two-year bender, and it was looking as if his recording career had imploded in the meantime.

