Varsity Baseball beats South Spencer 10-0

Manhattan High baseball pitchers held Hayden to a total of one run and five hits in two games of a doubleheader sweep Tuesday. The Indians (10-2) defeated the Wildcats 11-0 and 5-1 to boost their winning streak to six. Game 1. Cade Perkins, Ian Luce and Coy Cavender teamed up...
WESTMORELAND — Hunter Kierpiec pitched a complete game, allowing one run and one hit while striking out seven to help Westmoreland earn a 9-1 win over Herkimer in a Center State Conference Division II baseball game on Tuesday. Kierpiec also walked three in earning his third win of the...
Julia Miller tossed a no-hitter and struck out 21 batters and Reese Loveday hit a home run in the bottom of the first for the lone run of the game as New Philadelphia blanked University 1-0 in an OVAC 5A Tournament Semifinal played at the I-470 Complex in Wheeling, W. Va. Wednesday night.
The Lady...
Power and solid pitching propelled state-ranked Strasburg to a 15-4 six-inning win over Indian Valley in an Inter-Valley Conference crossover softball showdown at Gnadenhutten Thursday night.
Emma Gilkerson smacked a...
NEVADA, Texas (KTEN) - Tom Bean took on Cumby in a one game elimination match up for the Bi-District championship. This was a pitchers duel till the very end. Tom Bean led 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, but Cumby came in clutch with the RBI single to tie it up and take it to extra innings.
Comments / 0