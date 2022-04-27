Varsity Baseball beats South Spencer 10-0

NEVADA, Texas (KTEN) - Tom Bean took on Cumby in a one game elimination match up for the Bi-District championship. This was a pitchers duel till the very end. Tom Bean led 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, but Cumby came in clutch with the RBI single to tie it up and take it to extra innings.

TOM BEAN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO