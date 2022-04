Danville won six events and the Class B boys team championship in the Ekstrand Relays, hosted by WACO High School at Wayland Thursday night. Danville finished with 135 points for the title, 35 better than runner-up WACO. New London and Winfield-Mount Union tied for third with 92 points each and they were followed by Highland (58), Lone Tree (49), Victor HLV (44) and Tri-County (2).

DANVILLE, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO