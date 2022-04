MEQUON — Homestead was not fazed Monday when Grafton hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to pull within a run during a North Shore Conference fastpitch softball game. The Highlanders were in command through five innings, only for the Black Hawks to get right back in the game with one swing of the bat. Homestead’s 5-0 lead shrunk to 5-4 in the time it took Grafton senior Ivana Micic’s shot to center to soar through a steady wind and clear the fence in center field.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO