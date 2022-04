— Rajeev Rajan, who most recently led engineering efforts in Seattle for Meta, is joining Atlassian in May as the company’s new chief technology officer. “As I looked at my next step, the set of learnings and experiences I wanted to have and where I could be most helpful, the CTO role at Atlassian offered a lot of what I was looking for,” Rajan wrote on LinkedIn. “It will enable me to apply my experiences at Microsoft and Meta to help Atlassian’s customers unleash their potential by increasing the productivity of their teams.”

