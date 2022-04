MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for a homicide in Indianapolis was arrested in Memphis Tuesday. Officers say Maceo Roberts was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima that was suspected to be used in a homicide out of Indianapolis when officers tried to pull him over Monday around 1:20 p.m. He was in the area of Mendenhall Road and Fox Plaza Drive.

