MONTGOMERY — Auburn softball hit the road Wednesday for its final nonconference game of the season, beating Alabama State 8-0 in five innings. The win made the Tigers 28-1 in nonconference play, and marked their 12th five-inning contest this season, in which they’ve posted an 11-1 record. The Tigers carry an undefeated record in midweek games this season, with Wednesday’s win against the Hornets making them 7-0.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO