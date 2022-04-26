ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Jury hears opening statements, testimony during day 2 of lawsuit against Huguely

By NBC29 Newsroom
WHSV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday, April 26, marks the second day of the civil suit in Charlottesville Circuit Court against convicted murdered George Huguely. The jury heard opening statements from...

www.whsv.com

13News Now

Day One of trial: Malik Kearney faces more charges than he was initially arrested on

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Malik Kearney walked into Virginia Beach Circuit Court Tuesday morning for his trial, this time, wearing a suit and no handcuffs. The 26-year-old is accused of hitting a Virginia Beach Police Officer with his car during the night of the Oceanfront shootings in March 2021. This is the same night another police officer shot and killed Donovon Lynch, and a stray bullet from a separate shooting killed DeShayla Harris.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WHSV

Man charged in death of Adam Oakes pleads guilty

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the 11 men charged in the hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes pleaded guilty on Thursday. A two-day trial for Christian Rohrbach was scheduled to start Wednesday until a plea agreement was reached. He was sentenced to 12 months with all 12 suspended,...
RICHMOND, VA
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Gunman Lured PA Teen To Park Then Shot Him In 'Cold Blooded Execution,' DA Says

An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges in the "cold-blooded execution" of a 15-year-old Delaware County boy, authorities announced. Mark Laird, of Boothwyn, is accused of killing Reuben Rosado, whose body was found in Henry Johnson Park on Township Line Road and Veterans Drive in Trainer, on Tuesday, March 15, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WSAZ

Man from Virginia charged in West Virginia arson investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 21-year-old from Virginia has been arrested for allegedly setting fires at a home in Harper’s Ferry, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms. Yossef Stephen Fenaoui, of Aldie, Va., was taken into custody with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, around...
CHARLESTON, WV
SCDNReports

Fight Breaks Out in Virginia Jail

Fight Breaks Out in Virginia State JailVirginia Police. Deputies responded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail for an assault. The investigation revealed an inmate walked across the dayroom and a verbal altercation started with two other inmates, Collins Turner, 22, and Travis Ball, 32.
VIRGINIA STATE

