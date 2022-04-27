ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Suspect in infant’s kidnapping in California gave baby and grandmother a ride, police say

By Tim Stelloh and Minyvonne Burke
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the three people accused of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby from a Northern California apartment had given the infant and his grandmother a ride so she could run errands, police said. The update came a day after authorities found the baby, Brandon Cuellar, alive. He has since been...

