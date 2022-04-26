ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Woman arrested in connection to deadly Henrico hit-and-run

By NBC12 Newsroom
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico woman has now been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 9:21 a.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash in the area of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road. Once on scene, they found a man had been struck...

