Bombshell claim China intentionally timed its security deal with the Solomon Islands to sabotage Scott Morrison's election bid

By Charlie Moore
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Home Affairs Minster Karen Andrews has dropped a bombshell claim that China is helping Labor win the election, without providing any evidence.

Ms Andrews suggested the Solomon Islands security deal with China was deliberately announced during the election campaign to cause a problem for Scott Morrison and the Coalition.

The Solomon Islands government announced the deal on Wednesday after a draft of the agreement was leaked last month.

Home Affairs Minster Karen Andrews has dropped a bombshell claim that China (pictured is president Xi Jinping) is helping Labor win the election, without providing any evidence
Ms Andrews is pictured with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in February

Speaking on Brisbane radio 4BC on Wednesday, Ms Andrews said: 'I think one of the things we should be at least taking notice of... is the timing of the announcement from deals in relation to the Solomon Islands.

'Beijing is clearly very aware we are in a federal election campaign here at the moment, and now we have a significant focus on what is happening in the Pacific islands and what China is doing.

She added: 'Why right in the middle of an election campaign is all of this coming to light?

'I mean we talk about political interference and that has many forms. So I think we need to beware of what Beijing is doing and what it is trying to achieve.'

Ms Andrews did not provide any evidence for her claims and was blasted by Labor Home Affairs spokesman Kristina Keneally for the lack of proof.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in 2019

Senator Keneally wrote: 'Offered with no proof. We are in caretaker mode. If Karen Andrews has such intelligence, Labor should be briefed.

'Otherwise she should listen to ASIO: using fear of foreign interference is as corrosive as foreign interference itself.'

Since the announcement, Scott Morrison has defended his national security credentials.

Diplomacy in the Pacific region cannot be heavy-handed or impinge on the sovereignty of the nation, he insisted.

'I'm very conscious of how visits are perceived within the Pacific. This was the right calibrated way to address this issue with the prime minister,' Mr Morrison said last week.

'One of the things you don't do in the Pacific is you don't throw your weight around. They're a sovereign country and we have to respect their sovereignty.'

Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong says a Chinese security agreement with a nation 1600km from Cairns has made the region less secure under Mr Morrison's watch.

'The government should have acted sooner. What this deal signifies is that Australia is no longer for the Solomon Islands a nation to whom they turn to meet their challenges in every instance,' Senator Wong said.

The Solomon Islands government has insisted that it does not want a Chinese naval bases on its territory.

But Minister Andrews said 'it's very likely' that China would ask the Solomon Islands to station troops there.

The Solomon Islands government announced the deal on Wednesday after a draft of the agreement was leaked last month. Pictured: A map of the region

