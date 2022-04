Charleston, South Carolina – The distance of the Charleston Marathon is going to be cut in half in the future, according to the marathon’s organizers. There were not enough resources in Charleston or North Charleston to do a 26.2-mile marathon, and there weren’t any approved alternatives. Runners’ input, the changing landscapes in Charleston or North Charleston, and the need to keep up with the city’s progress were also factors in the decision, according to a statement on the race’s website.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO