A rezoning request that would allow for the construction of a 143-unit community south of Mueller cleared the Austin Planning Commission April 26. As proposed, the Franklin Common project at 2011-2015 EM Franklin Ave. would feature a mix of homes available to own at both market-rate and affordable levels. Representatives of the development team said up to 30% of homes—43 units—could be listed at affordable rates averaging 80% of the area median family income, currently $110,300 for a family of four.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO