Immigration

Major developments on Title 42 and Remain in Mexico immigration policies

 2 days ago

Federal judge plans to temporarily force Biden administration to keep rule that turns migrants away at the U.S.-Mexico border

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal judge in Louisiana plans to temporarily block the Biden administration from ending Title 42, a pandemic-era health order used by federal immigration officials to expel migrants, including asylum-seekers, at the U.S.-Mexico border.
High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
New Guatemalan migrant caravan expected to arrive at southern border in May when Title 42 ends

A migrant caravan coming from Guatemala will likely be reaching the southern border by May 23, the day Title 42 is expected to expire, Fox News Digital has confirmed. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd confirmed to Fox News Digital that a caravan is traveling to the southern border, adding that it likely will break up into smaller ones before it reaches the U.S.
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Biden plans for end of Title-42

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two policies involving the Texas-Mexico border remained in the legal spotlight Tuesday. At the Supreme Court, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued that President Biden and his administration don't have to follow what's officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols, MPP, or what's commonly referred as Remain in Mexico. Then President Trump implemented the policy three years ago, which requires people from Central American countries who cross the border illegally to stay in Mexico while their asylum claims are considered. Under a law approved by Congress in 1996, the government must either detain those who entered the country illegally, return people to...
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Rep. Fallon on 'Fox & Friends First': Biden border crisis fueling 'record' level of drugs on American streets

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas., called out DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Thursday for blaming Congress for the mass migration of illegal immigrants. Fallon said Democrats could bring border security legislation to the floor and "every Republican" would support it. He also said drug cartels have figured out how sneak drugs across the border with agents stretched thin dealing with migrant families.
Texas AG sues Biden administration over end of Title 42 immigration enforcement

(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed another lawsuit Friday against the Biden administration related to its border policies, this time challenging the looming end of Title 42, a public health authority that enables federal agents to quickly expel illegal immigrants during a public health emergency.
