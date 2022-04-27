Major developments on Title 42 and Remain in Mexico immigration policies

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two policies involving the Texas-Mexico border remained in the legal spotlight Tuesday. At the Supreme Court, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued that President Biden and his administration don't have to follow what's officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols, MPP, or what's commonly referred as Remain in Mexico. Then President Trump implemented the policy three years ago, which requires people from Central American countries who cross the border illegally to stay in Mexico while their asylum claims are considered. Under a law approved by Congress in 1996, the government must either detain those who entered the country illegally, return people to...
